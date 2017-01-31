Dugway looks to test prescription drugs this summer

Chemicals to be tested are called ‘emerging threats’ against troops ♦

Dugway Proving Ground is moving ahead with an environmental assessment program for the possibility of testing small amounts of pharmaceutical drugs outdoors, following several public scoping meetings earlier this month.

The environmental assessment would allow the U.S. Army installation the ability to test chemicals found in prescription drugs that would inform best practices on detecting, handling and mitigating them, according to Robert Saxon, chief public affairs officer at Dugway.

The chemicals, referred to as “emerging threats,” have not been tested in an outdoor environment to see how they interact with the environment.

Testing could take place as early as July in a “remote area” at Dugway if the environmental assessment is completed, according to a public notice posted by the installation. Saxon said the testing would only occur if requested by a federal agency, such as the Department of Defense or Drug Enforcement Administration.

The type of chemicals identified for testing under the environmental assessment include synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl; anesthesia chemicals; silatranes, which were used as rat poison in the 1970s; sedatives and bicyclic phosphates, which have uses as flame retardants and antioxidants, among others.

Handling fentanyl, for instance, is so dangerous that even very limited amounts inhaled or on the skin can kill people, Saxon said. Police dogs are not used to detect fentanyl because inhaling a small quantity can lead to the death of the dog.

Last November, the DEA raided a Cottonwood Heights home and found thousands of mislabeled fentanyl pills created in the home. Saxon said being unable to accurately detect the synthetic opioid or decontaminant projective equipment was a problem during the raid.

The chemicals on the list of emerging threats have been used in conflicts in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria, Saxon said.

Testing the chemicals will allow researchers to better understand how they interact with the environment, such as the length of the half-life of the chemicals in soil and the compounds created when the chemicals combine with the air, Saxon said. Dugway plans to only release a small amount of the chemicals outdoors, about the capacity of a coffee cup, according to Saxon.

All of the chemicals would be tested in indoor laboratory testing prior to outdoor tests, according to a public scoping presentation by Dugway. After comparing the chemical behavior outdoors to the existing models, tools for better detection and decontamination could be developed.

Dugway Proving Ground is expected to complete the draft environmental assessment in March, which will be followed by a 30-day public comment period. After incorporating public comment, the final environmental assessment will guide future testing.