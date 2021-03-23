Dugway Proving Ground gets a new Command Sergeant Major

Dugway Proving Ground recently welcomed a new Command Sergeant Major during an Assumption of Responsibility ceremony held on March 18 at Dugway School.

During the ceremony acknowledging the transfer of authority to incoming CSM, Mauvet M. Rawls, the installation colors were passed from Colonel Scott D. Gould, Commander of Dugway Proving Ground, to CSM Rawls to signify her assumption of responsibility as the new Major.

Under the direction of Gould, Rawls assumes the role of Senior Noncommissioned Officer for the installation.

“You are the right command sergeant major to assume responsibility and you will continue building on the work that has been done previously. Your reputation of making a difference and creating positive impacts precedes you from all the great work you’ve done during your career leading up to this point,” said Gould during the ceremony.

When Rawls was younger, she enlisted in the United States Army and attended One Station Unit Training at Fort McClellan, Alabama as a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear specialist.

Rawls is a graduate of the United States Army Drill Sergeant School, Technical Escort Course. She holds an associate’s degree from Central Texas College in general studies, a bachelor’s degree in finance and accounting from Columbia College, and a master’s degree in public health — health promotion from Liberty University.

Rawls has been assigned to the India Company, Fort Bragg, Infantry Battalion and Alpha Company, the 43rd Adjutant General Battalion and many others.

Rawls’ military awards and decorations include: Army Meritorious Service Medal with four Oak Leaf Clusters, Army Commendation Medal with one Silver Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Good Conduct Medal with Silver Clasp one Loop, and others.

Prior to Dugway, Rawls served as Command Sergeant Major at the Soldier Recovery Unit in Fort Hood, Texas.

Rawls said she looked forward to working with Gould, along with the Dugway Proving Ground’s Soldiers and employees.

“I am honored to be your Command Sergeant Major and I pledge to give my best every day,” she said.