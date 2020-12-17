Dugway Proving Ground project takes home award

Army facilities used drones to monitor eagles ♦

A Dugway Proving Ground project utilizing unmanned aircraft systems to monitor golden eagle nests at the base has won national recognition.

The project was named the 2020 Resource Conservative and Resiliency Project of the Year by the Department of Defense’s Environmental Security Technology Certification Program, according to Becki Bryant, DPG public affairs officer.

The announcement was made on the week of Dec. 1 during the program’s annual symposium.

“Dugway Proving Ground is home to multiple breeding pairs of golden eagles, which are protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Because of these regulations, military testing and training activities can be restricted if they risk disturbing active eagle nests. Therefore, it is vital for Dugway Proving Ground, and similar military testing and training ranges, to fully understand the location and status of eagle nests,” Bryant wrote in a press release dated Dec. 8.

The project consisted of monitoring the base’s eagle nests using three methods: an on-the-ground human observer, a military UAS, and a small UAS platform.

Researchers found the sUAS to be an extremely useful tool to help them identify nests and take photographs to determine the age of the eagles, which is an important criteria when deciding whether mission operations can safely continue, according to Bryant.

The results of the two-year study will focus on the use of sUAS.

Assisting with the project were the DPG Natural Resource Office, Select Engineering Services, HawkWatch International, Army Rapid Integration and Acceptance Center, and the Army Threat Systems Management Office.

“Dugway Proving Ground is responsible for testing and evaluating nearly all chemical and biological defense capabilities while conserving its natural resources. Dugway Proving Ground is demonstrating the two missions are compatible. The ESTCP Program, established in 1995, promotes the transfer of innovative technologies that have successfully established proof of concept to field or production use. ESTCP demonstrations collect cost and performance data to overcome the barriers to employ an innovative technology because of concerns regarding technical or programmatic risk,” Bryant wrote in the press release.