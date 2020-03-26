Dugway to stay open during coronavirus

Dugway Proving Grounds will practice social distancing while hoping to keep most operations up and running.

On March 19, Dugway officials held their first remote town hall meeting due to social distancing regulations. This meeting was posted via live stream on the Dugway Proving Ground’s official Facebook page.

During the spread of COVID-19, Dugway remains open. According to Ryan Harris, West Desert Test Center director, tests at the base are still running as usual but the situation will continue to be assessed during social distancing.

“At some point we will expect to see some delays and we will be impacted,” he said.

At this time, Dugway has stopped all movement of permanent change of station soldiers. This is in effect until May 11 but could be extended.

Col. Scott Gould, DPG commander, said that the safety of Dugway is important during this time.

“My number one priority and the rest of the leadership’s priority is the safety of our people, both in the workforce and in the community,” he said.

According to Gould, it is important to keep children on track with their learning and keep an eye on neighbors.

“There are many people here on Dugway to keep you safe and keep the community moving forward,’ he said.

Major Scott Anderson, who works at Dugway’s health clinic, said that given the rapid spread of the virus, the health and safety of the community is at risk. He is ordering people who are sick to stay home, seek appropriate healthcare if you are sick, work from home if you have the ability, and practice social distancing measures.

He also said to disinfect commonly toughed surfaces such as door handles, keys, desktops, and countertops and most importantly — stay safe.