During a ceremony held on Thursday, Aug. 31 in the auditorium at the Dugway School, David C. Henderson took over duties as the base’s new Command Sergeant Major.

The ceremony took place at 9 a.m. and during, Mauvet M. Rawls, former Command Sergeant Major transferred his responsibilities to Henderson and ended his service at the base.

Henderson will serve as the senior enlisted advisor to the Dugway Proving Ground Commander, Col. James P. Harwell.

In this role, he will advise the commander on all issues related to soldiers and the workforce assigned to Dugway, according to Donald Scott Dixon, public affairs specialist at the base.

His duties will include assessing morale, assisting during critical events, conducting professional development, and other responsibilities related.

“CSM Henderson has led soldiers at every level of the Army from squad to brigade, and I don’t think that Dugway Proving Ground could ask for a better soldier to care for the community,” Harwell said. “As a Soldier, he will work to advocate for members of the workforce so that everyone at Dugway has the opportunity to excel. Additionally, as a husband and father of two teenage sons, CSM will help this community be a place where families can thrive.”

Henderson was previously deployed to Dugway as a non-commissioned officer to support testing of the Army’s biological detection system during 9/11. During his time at the base, he provided guard support in the wake of the attacks.

Henderson is a native of Reynoldsburg, Ohio. He enlisted in the United States Army in July 1997 and attended chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear one station unit training in Company C, 82d Chemical Battalion at Fort McClellan, Alabama where he graduated as an honor graduate and a member of the Chemical Advanced Recognition Program, according to his bio.

Command Sergeant Major Henderson’s previous assignments include Assistant Commandant, Maneuver Support Center of Excellence Noncommissioned Officer Academy, Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri; Command Sergeant Major, 2d Battalion-48th Infantry Regiment, Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri; CBRNE/Protection Sergeant Major, 2d Infantry/Republic of Korea-United States Combined Division, Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea; Student, Noncommissioned Officer Leadership Center of Excellence, Fort Bliss, Texas; First Sergeant, 92d Chemical Company, Fort Stewart, Georgia; G33 NCOIC and G33 Sergeant Major, 20th CBRNE Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland; CBRN Operations Sergeant/G3 NCOIC, 8th Sustainment Command (Theater), Fort Shafter, Hawai’i; First Sergeant, 40th Quartermaster Company, Schofield Barracks, Hawai’i; Operations Sergeant, 71st Chemical Company, Schofield Barracks, Hawai’i; Platoon Sergeant and Operations Sergeant, 51st Chemical Company, Fort Johnson, Louisiana; and Drill Sergeant and Senior Drill Sergeant, Company D, 82d Chemical Battalion, Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

He has also been a Small Group Leader, Chemical Basic Noncommissioned Officer Course, Maneuver Support Center Noncommissioned Officer Academy, Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri; Biological Detection Team Leader, 7th Chemical Company (BIDS), Fort Johnson, Louisiana; CBRN Reconnaissance Team Leader, 51st Chemical Company (Recon), Fort Johnson, Louisiana; CBRN Noncommissioned Officer, 498th Medical Company (Air Ambulance), Fort Moore, Georgia; and Decontamination Specialist, 4th Chemical Company, Camp Casey, Republic of Korea. Henderson has two overseas deployments in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and one stateside deployment in support of Operation Noble Eagle, according to his bio.

Command Sergeant Major Henderson’s military education includes the Installation Management Command Garrison Pre-Command Course, Brigade Command Sergeant Major Development Program, Brigade Pre-Command/Command Sergeant Major Course, Commandant’s Pre-Command Course, Training and Doctrine Command Initial Military Training Pre-Command/Command Sergeant Major Course, Battalion Command Sergeant Major Development Program, Battalion Pre-Command/Command Sergeant Major Course, the United States Army Sergeants Major Course Class 68 (Commandant’s List), Master Resiliency Trainer Course, Senior Enlisted Joint Professional Military Education II Course, Company Commander and First Sergeant Course, First Sergeant Course, Toxic Industrial Chemicals Protection and Detection Equipment Course, Casualty Notification/Assistance Officer Course, Advance Noncommissioned Officer Course (Commandant’s List), Unit Armorer Course, Modern Army Combatives Level 1 Course, Drill Sergeant Course (Honor Graduate, Leadership Award, and Commandant’s Inspection Award), Small Group Instructor Training Course, Instructor Training Course, Basic Noncommissioned Officer Course (Honor Graduate), Joint Biological Point Detection System Operators Course, Environmental Compliance Officer Course, Air Assault Course, Biological Integrated Detection System (BIDS) Course (Distinguished Honor Graduate), Primary Leadership Development Course (Commandant’s List), CBRN Reconnaissance Course, Safety Officer Course, and Combat Lifesaver Course.

Henderson holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Management Studies and an Associate of Arts Degree in General Studies from the University of Maryland Global Campus. He is currently pursuing a Master of Science Degree in Transformational Leadership through the University of Maryland Global Campus, according to his bio.

Command Sergeant Major Henderson’s awards and decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal (5th Oak Leaf Cluster), the Army Commendation Medal (7th Oak Leaf Cluster), the Army Achievement Medal (6th Oak Leaf Cluster), the Army Good Conduct Medal (8th Award), the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal (1st Bronze Service Star), the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Korea Defense Service Medal, the Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon (Numeral 5), the Army Service Ribbon, the Army Overseas Service Ribbon (Numeral 4), the Joint Meritorious Unit Award, the Army Superior Unit Award, the Drill Sergeant Identification Badge, the Air Assault Badge, the German Armed Forces Efficiency Badge (Bronze), and the Drivers and Mechanics Badge (Wheeled Vehicles). He is also a recipient of the prestigious Ancient Order of the Dragon, Honorable Order of the Dragon, and Sergeant Audie Murphy Award.

Henderson is married to Camille Henderson and they have two sons.