Dugway’s metal shop builds 6 new glove boxes for testing

Four craftsmen from Dugway Proving Ground’s metal shop have built six new glove boxes that will be used for testing defense equipment against toxic chemicals and chemical warfare agents.

Each glove box is 6 feet long, 40 inches wide and 52 inches high and has portholes that can house permanent gloves for working with equipment in a sealed environment, according to a news release from Dugway.

The cutting, milling and welding on the stainless steel glove boxes were done at the Army installation. Tooele Army Depot and Army Test and Evaluation Command made some of the smaller parts in the project. The project took two years to complete.

The custom-built glove boxes are engineered to fit together into a series of stations, the release said. Items being tested in the chamber can be passed from one box to the next to complete various stages of the testing process, including contamination, measurement and observation.

Four end caps, also constructed by Dugway’s metal shop, can be fitted onto the end of the glove boxes to allow equipment to be installed or removed from the test environment.

The four members of the Dugway metal shop that constructed the glove boxes were Sam Hill, shop supervisor; Brian Russell, model maker; Rudy Rael, sheet metal specialist; and Keith Cordova, welder. By constructing the equipment in-house, a project which began in January 2014, Dugway saves on contract, bidding and shipping costs, the release said.

Maj. Gen. Daniel Karbler, commander of Army Test and Evaluation Command, visited the metal shop in August and praised the four men for completing the work.

“I’m always amazed at the talent that we have within ATEC, specifically within the machine shops in our test centers,” Karbler said. “Everyone is self-sufficient. They make quality products to save the Army and the American taxpayer money.”

Before it will be used in live testing with real chemical agents and simulants, the glove boxes and caps will be run through a test process to ensure a perfect seal, the release said. There will be at least three filtration barriers to ensure no harmful chemicals escape into the building, which is also filtered.