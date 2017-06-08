Dunlavy doesn’t file for another term as mayor

Primary elections will be held for Tooele and Grantsville on Aug. 15 ♦

Tooele and Grantsville cities will have August primaries for mayor and city council.

The filing period for mayors, town and city councils, and service district boards closed Thursday at 5 p.m.

Tooele City Mayor Patrick Dunlavy did not file to run for a third term. Seeking to replace Dunlavy as Tooele’s mayor are three current city council members: Dave McCall, Steve Pruden and Debbie Winn.

Six people filed for two seats on the Tooele City Council. Those candidates are: Melodi Gochis, Raja Ratnayake, Scott Wardle, Nathan Pollmann, Rusty Thomas and Jeff Saunders.

In Grantsville, Mayor Brent Marshall has three challengers as he seeks a third term. Filing for mayor of Grantsville were Marshall, Mike Colson, Shelby Moore and Todd Stewart.

Six people filed for two seats on the Grantsville City Council. Those candidates are: Megan Baker, Shawn Bennett, Derek Dalton, Jason Smith, Scott Stice and Tom Tripp.

With more than two mayoral candidates and more than four city council candidates in Tooele and Grantsville cities, a primary will be held on Aug. 15 in both cities to reduce the candidates for mayor to two and the city council candidate list to four.

Other municipal candidates include Brian Johnson for Rush Valley mayor and Alan Dale Anderton, Lacey Russell Burrows and William D. Harding for two Rush Valley Town Council seats.

In Stockton, Mark Whitney filed to run for re-election as mayor. Joe Johnston, Nando Meli and Vicki Nash filed for two Stockton Town Council seats.

Dennis Clark filed to run for mayor in Vernon. Rodney Manzione and Joseph Steinmetz filed for the two two-year terms on the Vernon town council. Nobody filed to run for the four-year term on the Vernon town council, according to Vernon Town Clerk Doretta Shumway.

In Wendover incumbent Mayor Mike Crawford was the only candidate to file for office. He will run for mayor. Nobody filed for the two open positions on the Wendover City Council.

Four people filed for the two positions on the Stansbury Greenbelt Service Area Board. Four people also filed for the two positions on the Stansbury Recreation Service Area Board.

The Stansbury Greenbelt Service Area and the Stansbury Recreation Service Area work together as the Stansbury Service Agency.

Running for the Greenbelt Service Agency board positions are: George Cannon, Gary Jensen, Brenda Spearman and Aaron Spilker.

The candidates for Stansbury Recreation Service Agency board are: Cassandra Arnell, Steven Blake, Michael Johnson and Robert Norman.

The Stansbury Park Improvement District has three people running for two positions. The candidates are: Thomas Parker, John Robert Shields and Kelly Wardell.

Two people filed to run for two positions on the North Tooele County Fire District Board. The two candidates are: Stephen Manzione and Faye Hall.

The Lake Point Improvement District had nobody file for three positions on the board.

If the number of people filing to run for office does not exceed the number of open positions, the respective town or city council or service agency board, may choose not to hold an election, according to Utah election code.

The general election will be held Nov. 7, 2017.