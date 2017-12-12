Dunlavy honored for 50 years of service to city

Throughout his 12 years as mayor of Tooele City, Patrick Dunlavy helped recognize hundreds of students during city council meetings. Students were honored for their successes, leadership skills and for helping other students.

Like clockwork, the “Mayor’s Youth Recognition Awards” were part of the meeting last Wednesday night as Dunlavy handed out more student awards.

After the student presentations, city leaders honored him with a pair of plaques and plenty of praise in front of students, Dunlavy’s family and city staff.

Council members presented a plaque to the mayor, and spoke about their fondness for him.

Communities that Care Director Heidi Peterson also honored Dunlavy with a plaque and reflected on how he helped spearhead the Communities that Care program in Tooele.

“The mayor is loved by city employees and admired for his wisdom, humility, and consistent ability to listen, to discern, and to lead,” Peterson said.

After Peterson’s presentation, council chairwoman and mayor-elect Debbie Winn also presented Dunlavy with a plaque.

“This is in honor of the mayor’s 50 years of service to Tooele City,” Winn said. “You will be missed.”

Councilman Scott Wardle expressed appreciation to the mayor for all he has done for the community. He also presented a bouquet of flowers to the mayor’s wife, Pam Dunlavy, and thanked her for all of her sacrifices and support.

Councilman Brad Pratt said he has known Dunlavy his entire life.

“Mayor Dunlavy has a plaque on his wall that says, ‘Tooele City, the Greatest City in Utah,’” Pratt said. “Mayor Dunlavy made the city the greatest city in the state because of his wonderful service. He has made the city a better place. When Mayor Dunlavy began as a police officer, there were around 6,000 people living in the city. Now there are around 35,000 people living in the city. It’s been an honor to serve with the mayor.”

Councilman Dave McCall stated that leadership is something that not everyone possesses.

“True leadership comes from the heart. True leadership is when you put yourself out there knowing that everything falls on you,” McCall said. He mentioned that Dunlavy led Tooele City through some difficult times and thought outside-the-box to help Tooele succeed through those hard times.

Councilman Steve Pruden stated that he’s learned in the past 14 years that there are a lot of things that go on with city government that most of Tooele’s citizens are not unaware of.

“Mayor Dunlavy has handled all of the situations the city has faced with a great amount of grace and experience,” Pruden said.

“Mayor Dunlavy’s staff is very seasoned, which is a great compliment to him,” he added. “There is very little turnover within the city staff and that is due to the mayor’s great leadership.”

Dunlavy said that he didn’t deserve any of the recognition, but that he is extremely grateful and humbled for the opportunity he’s had to work for Tooele City and work with some of the greatest people in the world.

“My relationship with the council and staff has been one of the highlights of my career here,” Dunlavy said. “But it’s like I said, my work here has never been about me. I truly love this city and the people in it, and it’s been an honor and a privilege to serve.”

Dunlavy will finish his third term at the end of the month. Mayor-elect Winn will be sworn into office on Jan. 3 at 7 p.m.