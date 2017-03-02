Dunlavy: Rising costs will require future tax hike

But any tax increase won’t happen while he’s Tooele City’s mayor ♦

Although independent auditors praise Tooele City for good money management, residents can expect a tax increase in the future to help pay for services, the city’s mayor says.

During his 2017 State of the City address Wednesday night at City Hall, Mayor Patrick Dunlavy said to the city council and audience the day will come when the city “will need additional tax revenue to keep up with our ability to provide services.”

While it is not the desirable thing to do, it will be necessary with growth and rising costs, he said. However, he indicated such a tax increase won’t happen while he’s mayor.

“One of the things I mentioned in my first state of the city address is I would not raise your taxes — and I haven’t and I won’t,” Dunlavy said. “When you put your citizens first and live within your means and manage their tax money, raising taxes is a last resort, not the first.”

Costs that are hurting the city’s progress were a major talking point during Dunlavy’s address. He said he and his administration faced two major lawsuits against the city when he first took office 11 years ago: Tooele Associates and Grantsville City.

“Those became my major focus as they both were draining the city of much needed revenues,” he said. “My goal was to bring them to an end. … With the cooperative efforts of [Grantsville] Mayor Brent Marshall, and the Grantsville and Tooele city councils, the Grantsville case was settled.”

He added after too many years, the Tooele Associates case was brought to a negotiated conclusion. While the goal was accomplished, there were no victories and there never are with lawsuits, he said.

“We have purchased property to accommodate the new fire station and police buildings,” Dunlavy said. “Unfortunately, having to deal with the lawsuits and the millions of dollars they have cost defending the city, have put those two very important construction projects on hold.”

Yet, despite costly legal challenges, the city has moved forward on several projects, according to the mayor. He listed 1000 North, the water and wastewater treatment plant, road improvements, and three new culinary water wells as major completed projects for the city.

He also mentioned Skyline Nature Park was completed, while large areas of the southeast bench above the city were put into a conservation district “so it can be preserved forever.” Also, work has been completed on designing the expansion of England Acres Park, he said.

“… These things, along with many others, have allowed us to become the special city we are,” he said.

The mayor also noted the city works daily to attract new business to the community and create new jobs.

“The competition is tough, but we’ve had success and we’ll continue to be successful,” he said. “I’ve talked about a new retail center at Main Street and 1000 North. That work continues. I feel optimistic that it will become a reality.”

The mayor became emotional when he thanked his department heads and city employees for their dedication.

“I will never be able to thank each of them enough for their excellent work and tremendous support every day,” he said. “The successes we’ve had, and will have, are due to them.”

In the audience were parents and Mayor’s Youth Awards recipients as part of the Communities that Care program. Dunlavy said honoring Tooele City’s youth is important to city leaders.

“What we do here as city leaders is for you and on behalf of you,” he told the group.

“I’m very proud of where we are today,” he added.

In concluding remarks, Dunlavy said he was thankful for the opportunity to serve as mayor “in the only place I would ever want to live and raise my family. Twelve years ago I ran my first election on the phrase ‘Tooele City: The greatest city in Utah.’ I truly believe it is.”

The Tooele Associates lawsuit the mayor listed in his address was resolved in an out-of-court settlement in 2014. It ended a 12-year-old legal battle between Tooele City and the developers of Overlake. Tooele City was required to pay $15.6 million instead of $20.7 million that a jury had previously awarded to Overlake developers Tooele Associates and Perry Homes.

The lawsuit by Grantsville City accused Tooele City of keeping $15 million from the 1999 sale of Tooele Army Depot’s industrial area instead of using the funds to benefit the entire county. The case was settled when Tooele City’s Redevelopment Agency agreed to pay principal and interest for up to 20 years on a $2 million municipal bond issued by Grantsville City to build a library. The settlement also included a $100,000 cash payment to Grantsville City.

Stockton, which joined Grantsville in the lawsuit against Tooele City, was paid $40,000 by Grantsville. Tooele City reportedly spent $1.5 million defending itself from the lawsuit.