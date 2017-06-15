DUP Museum to be honored at 150-year celebration

The public is invited to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the first civic building built and used in Tooele County.

The “Courthouse Sesquicentennial Celebration” will start at 11 a.m. Saturday on the plaza west of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers Museum at 39 E. Vine Street.

The structure, constructed of stone from Settlement Canyon, was completed in 1867. It was first used as the “Old Pioneer City Hall,” according to the Tooele County Company’s Daughters of Utah Pioneers’ website.

Later, the structure was used as a courthouse, City Hall, jail and amusement center — until 1941 when a new Tooele City Hall was completed on Main Street.

The Tooele Daughters of Utah Pioneers — founded by Barbara Bowen in 1915 — were able to secure a lease for the building for $1 per year after Tooele built the new City Hall.

Tooele City Councilwoman Debbie Winn will speak about some of her pioneer ancestors, and Miss Tooele City Morgan Hinton will perform a violin solo.

“Some of our company will also sing the theme song of the Utah Daughters of Pioneers,” said Lynne Bevan, who volunteers at the museum. The Tooele County Company of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers organized the event.

“This is a great opportunity to see all the amazing artifacts that are housed in our museum and in the buildings on the plaza,” Bevan said.

One of the first log cabins in Tooele, known as the Gowans Cabin, was donated and sits west of the 150-year-old structure

Bevan said the Tooele County Chapter includes about 120 active members. To be eligible to join the group, a woman must have an ancestor who came to Utah prior to May 1869. That is when the railroad from the east coast and the west coast were joined at Promontory Point, Utah.

“We have a piano at the museum that belonged to Brigham Young and a plate that belonged to Joseph Smith,” Bevan said. There are more than 1,000 artifacts, more than 1,000 photos and more than 1,900 histories of pioneers. They have all been donated by descendants of Tooele pioneers.

“We like items from 1847 to 1869, but we do take things up until 1900,” Bevan said.

The museum is open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from the first Friday in May to the end of September. For more information, call the museum at 435-843-0771. Appointments can be made for tours not during regular hours.