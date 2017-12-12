Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources use a helicopter and net to capture and transport deer to staging areas in Tooele County last March. Last week, DWR officers captured and examined 50 deer from the Stansbury and Oquirrh ranges. (photos courtesy of Steve Gray, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)
December 12, 2017
DWR checks out deer herds in Stansbury, Oquirrh ranges

Utah Division of Wildlife officers spent last week in Tooele County checking on the health of deer populations.

“We don’t have the summary from our data yet, but it appears that the herds are in a little better shape than they were at this time last year,” said DWR biologist Kent Hersey.

The wildlife division utilized a helicopter crew from Austin, Texas, to help capture the deer.

Nets were dropped from helicopters to capture deer on both the Stansbury and Oquirrh mountains, Hersey said.

“We captured about the same amount of deer in both ranges,” he said.

“We like to capture deer in the winter when they are down in the brush instead of high in the mountains in the summer,” Hersey added. “It would be more difficult in the summer because they can hide in the trees.”

The helicopters shoot out nets to capture the deer and then transport them to staging areas where they receive a health checkup and GPS tracking collars.

“We check their age, body fat, take a blood sample and weigh them,” Hersey said. “It gives us a good indication on the health of the deer herd.”

Staging areas last week included Hickman Canyon, Grantsville Reservoir, Pine Canyon and above Stockton.

Biologists checked out 15 does without collars and which hadn’t been checked in the past. They also captured and checked out 15 does they had collared during previous years.

DWR crews also checked out 20 fawns during the week and attached collars to them.

“We plan to come back in March and recapture some of these same deer and do the same exact measurements to see how they fare during the upcoming winter,” Hersey said.

The deer project is nearly complete throughout Utah with final check this week in Cache Valley.

Mark Watson

Sports Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Mark directs all editorial coverage of sports in addition to reporting on a wide range of events from high school football to international racing. He has a wealth of journalism experience, having worked for four other newspapers in the state. Mark grew up in Tooele County and graduated from Grantsville High School and Brigham Young University.

Latest posts by Mark Watson (see all)

