DWR transplants bighorn sheep to Stansburys

Hunters may soon have a chance to apply for once-in-a-lifetime permits to hunt trophy bighorn sheep in the Stansbury Mountains.

Utah Division of Wildlife officers spent two weekends this month relocating 47 California bighorn sheep, including 26 rams and 21 ewes, from the Newfoundland Mountains in Box Elder County and Antelope Island to the Stansbury Mountains, according to DWR biologist Tom Becker.

He said the DWR will attempt to transplant 11 more sheep from the Newfoundland Mountains to the Stansbury Mountains this Saturday.

“There has been a big push to reintroduce bighorn sheep throughout Utah,” Becker said. “They were established in the Stansbury Mountains back in pioneer days, but dwindled after that.”

“There are three different types of sheep in Utah with the Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep in higher elevations, the Desert bighorn in desert areas, and the California bighorn in mid-elevations areas,” Becker said.

The California bighorn sheep have been thriving in the Newfoundland area and should do well in the Stansbury Mountains, according to Becker.

He said hunters must draw a permit to hunt for a trophy bighorn sheep, and will pay $400 or more for a permit.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime permit,” Becker said.

Bighorn sheep were first transplanted to the Stansbury Mountains in 2005 and 2006, but pneumonia eventually wiped out the population, he said.

A helicopter crew from Austin, Texas, has been helping with the relocation project.

They transport the sheep to a staging area north of Envirocare where DWR officers have tables to help them take blood samples and other health measurements. The sheep are then loaded in a trailer and taken to Muscrat Canyon on the west slope of the Stansbury Mountains to be released.

“They really like the cliffs and this rugged area. I hiked the area and there is plenty of green grass for them in between all the rocks,” Becker said.

The area is about five miles south of Interstate 80 exit near Timpie.

“One of the big things we are working on is to get disease profiles for all the bighorn sheep populations. That’s why we take the blood samples and put GPS radio collars on some of them so we can track where they go,” Becker said.

“Sheep are wanderers and will mingle with other domestic sheep and goats and backyard animals and become susceptible to disease,” Becker said.

Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep are located in the Uinta mountains and northeast Utah, according to the DWR statewide management plan. Desert sheep are located in southern and southeastern Utah. The Stansbury Mountains, Antelope Island and Newfoundland Mountains are the main areas where California bighorn sheep are located.