DWS reports statewide decline in unemployment claims

22% decline over two-week period in new claims ♦

While state and county unemployment figures for January are not expected to be released until early March, the state Department of Workforce Services released a report showing that the statewide number of claims for new and continued unemployment benefits declined in February.

“New unemployment claims have dropped by nearly 22% over the past two weeks, while continued claims have also seen a weekly decline for three consecutive weeks,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “The employment of many Utahns continues to be impacted by this incredibly difficult pandemic; however, Utah’s economy has proven to be incredibly resilient and there are many job opportunities available supporting our continued economic recovery.”

Preliminary data for December showed the nationwide unemployment rate at 6.7%, the state of Utah’s unemployment rate at 3.6% and Tooele County’s unemployment rate at 4.8%.

According to a DWS report the state “continues to make a rebound from the damage initiated when COVID first spread throughout the state. Jobs are being refilled and new jobs are appearing, the unemployment rate is falling, and strong construction and sales activities don’t speak to a COVID disruption ever happening.”

Leisure and hospitality industry along with education have been the employment sectors hardest hit by COVID and “restrictions upon or trepidations about physical interaction.,” according to the DWS.

Tooele County’s economy has experienced job growth, according to the DWS.

“In Tooele County the majority of the job growth comes from the trade/transportation/utilities sector which added 369 jobs. Construction also added 121 jobs,” reads their report.