Eagle takes flight after being nursed back to health at Dugway

Dugway Proving Ground nursed an injured golden eagle back to health and released it back into its habitat last week.

The release of the eagle took place Thursday near “Five-Mile Hill,” where the bird’s nest was located on the installation.

Dugway schoolchildren, teachers, Tooele County School District officials, and Dugway’s Command staff and environmental team were in attendance to facilitate the release and witness the bird’s return to nature.

As outlined in a news release from the installation’s public affairs officer Becki Bryant, “the rehabilitation of this golden eagle demonstrates Dugway Proving Ground’s commitment to preserve and protect the installation’s wildlife and their habitat.”

According to Dugway Schools science teacher Seth Fetherstone, the base’s department of wildlife biologists recently found the injured golden eagle alongside the road on the proving ground, unable to fly. The team, led by wildlife biologist Robbie Knight, took the bird and rehabilitated her back to health, ensuring that she was able to fly again.

Knight and his wildlife biology team are tasked with protecting the wildlife and natural habitat of the installation without limiting its military training and operational capabilities.

Through coordination with Knight, Fetherstone allowed a competition of sorts to take place amongst his students at Dugway Schools leading up to the release. A student who wrote an essay, chosen to be the best candidate on the topic of wildlife conversation, would have the opportunity to hold the golden eagle prior to its release, Fetherstone said.

Isabelle Lambourne, a senior at Dugway Schools, was chosen as the best candidate after winning the essay contest and was able to hold the bird during its release.

“Isabelle wrote about the importance of nature to society and the importance of keeping that connection with nature, focused on “keeping things wild, because wild is beautiful” and being very aware as humans and our involvement in nature as stewards of the land,” Fetherstone said.

“She was actually able to hold the golden eagle with one of the soldiers, and they were able to release the bird back to its habit. Watching the release was a great experience for me personally,” he said. “I have never had an opportunity like this and I figured not many others have so bringing the students up to watch really excited me. Robbie Knight gave these students a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

According to Fetherstone, it was a great learning experience for the students because it gave them a chance to see some parts of their immediate community at Dugway and they also were able to participate in some field science and conservation initiatives that the base takes part in.

“The base is devoted to environmental conservation, in order to make sure that not only everyone on base is happy and healthy, but to make sure the quality of life is increased continually,” Fetherstone said. “They try to preserve nature always so that our connection to it is strong by ensuring that our habitats are preserved and that the animal populations are well maintained.”