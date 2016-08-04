Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Earl Jones Jr. (Tex), a special uncle to all, is free from battling Parkinson’s disease on Aug. 2, 2016, in Tremonton, Utah. He was born in Mabank, Texas, on Oct. 6, 1932, to Earl Sr. and Effie Lee Bullard. He was raised there and attended school. He joined the Air Force in 1951. He was stationed in Wyoming and Texas. He also spent a year in Fort Lewis, Washington, with the Berlin Crisis. While on leave to Moroni, Utah, he met his sweetheart Connie Everett. They were married March 8, 1955, and later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. He worked at the Tooele Army Depot in many places. He retired after 35 years. He loved to camp and fish with family and friends also going to Arizona in the winter. He had many callings in the LDS church. He is survived by his wife and children Diane (Roger) Cooper, Lynette Sustacha, Earl (Doris) Jones and Robert (Sherry) Jones; also 10 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Ruth; brother-in-law Donald Flowers and son-in-law Jon Sustacha. Funeral services are Monday, Aug. 8, at 11 a.m. at the 14th Ward, 192 W. 200 South, Tooele, Utah, with visitation an hour prior. A viewing will be held Sunday from 6-8 p.m. at Tate Mortuary, 110 S. Main Street, Tooele, Utah. Interment will be at the Tooele City Cemetery. Special thanks to hospice, kitchen staff, active staff, nursing staff, CNA staff and Dr. Schow.