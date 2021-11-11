Early morning fatal accident

One death was reported after a one car rollover accident in Tooele City early Thursday morning.

Tooele County Dispatch received a call from someone traveling near the area of state Route 112 and Roger’s Road in Tooele City around 3 a.m. Thursday morning, according to Detective Colbey Bentley from the Tooele City Police Department.

The individual calling in reported a Ford F-150 in the field that had rolled.

Police responded to the scene and found a vehicle but didn’t find anyone in the vehicle, according to Bentley.

As they walked around to investigate the scene further, they found a 44-year-old male, laying a ways away from the car.

The male was deceased, Bentley said.

After investigating, police found out that the vehicle had hit a fence, and a light pole, and rolled.

The name of the deceased and the cause of the accident have not yet been released.