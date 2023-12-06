A small fire in a Tooele City home during the early morning hours of Tuesday, Dec. 5 caused smoke damage throughout the entire structure.

Dispatch received a call about the fire just before 2:40 a.m.

When Tooele City firefighters arrived at the home located at 770 S. 802 West, they found a small fire in the front room area of the main floor. They were able to put out the fire within 15 minutes, according to Matt McCoy, Tooele City’s fire chief.

The fire caused smoke damage throughout the home. At the time of the fire, no residents living in the house were home, McCoy said.

No injuries were reported and no other structures were threatened during the fire. Crews were still on scene at press time Tuesday morning investigating. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Besides the Tooele City Fire Department, Tooele City police and a Mountain West ambulance team were on scene during the fire.