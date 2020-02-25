Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
image Tooele City firefighters work to extinguish a house fire on Third Street in Tooele City on Tuesday morning.

February 25, 2020
Early morning house fire displaces family

Five people and a family pet have been displaced after their home caught fire in Tooele City early this morning.

According to Tooele City Fire Chief Chris Shubert, Tooele County Dispatch received the call at 1:58 a.m. Tuesday stating that there was a fire outside a home on 265 S. Third Street.

Two minutes after the initial call, firefighters received a call stating that the fire had moved to the roof and attic of the structure. It was initially reported that the fire began in the home’s carport.

Five people inside the home were able to safely evacuate. The American Red Cross was on scene to help them, Shubert said.

According to Shubert, the family dog was trapped inside the house for a few minutes but was rescued. Twenty-five firefighters responded to the scene last night.

The fire caused around $100,000 in damages, according to Shubert. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

Ceilly Sutton

Latest posts by Ceilly Sutton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top