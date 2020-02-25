Early morning house fire displaces family

Five people and a family pet have been displaced after their home caught fire in Tooele City early this morning.

According to Tooele City Fire Chief Chris Shubert, Tooele County Dispatch received the call at 1:58 a.m. Tuesday stating that there was a fire outside a home on 265 S. Third Street.

Two minutes after the initial call, firefighters received a call stating that the fire had moved to the roof and attic of the structure. It was initially reported that the fire began in the home’s carport.

Five people inside the home were able to safely evacuate. The American Red Cross was on scene to help them, Shubert said.

According to Shubert, the family dog was trapped inside the house for a few minutes but was rescued. Twenty-five firefighters responded to the scene last night.

The fire caused around $100,000 in damages, according to Shubert. The cause of the fire is under investigation.