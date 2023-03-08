Early morning house fire in Tooele City

Total loss for home ♦

A fire broke out in Tooele City home on 200 South on the morning of Wednesday, March 8, causing a complete loss to the home and water damage to a neighboring home.

The fire started at 193 W. 200 South at 2:30 a.m, Tooele City Fire Department crews responded to the home within five minutes, according to Matt McCoy, Tooele City fire chief.

There were two occupants in the home at the time of the fire. Both made it out of the home safely before firefighters arrived. One of the occupants suffered from smoke inhalation and was treated at a nearby hospital, McCoy said.

Along with Tooele City firefighters, Tooele Army Depot firefighters, Tooele City Police, and Mountain West Medical Center paramedics responded. Crews were able to put the fire out in two and a half hours. Nearly 12 hours after the fire occurred, crews were still on scene with the state fire investigator.

The cause of the fire is unknown. It is also unknown where in the home the fire started. The house is a complete loss, according to McCoy.

A neighboring home received damage from water.