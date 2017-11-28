Early or late, it’s property tax time

How much you pay depends on where you live in county ♦

Coming at the end of November, Turkey time and property tax time in Utah are closely related.

Some property owners have already paid their 2017 property tax bill, while others may be waiting until the Nov. 30 deadline to part with their dollars. For those taxpayers, both early and late, here’s a breakdown on who gets your money.

In 2016 property owners throughout Tooele County paid property tax at the rate of .001625 for the county’s general and health department fund. For 2017 the rate for the same property tax is .001650. The increase amounts to $3 more in property tax on the average $240,000 home in the county.

The county braced itself for a much larger increase in the general/health fund property tax when the county commission adopted the 2017 budget in December 2016. The estimated increase for 2017 in the general/health fund property tax rate was 8.67 percent.

However, when June 2017 rolled around, the month when property value data is available and property tax rates are officially adopted, it became apparent that an increase was not needed.

In Utah, property tax rates are set by taxing entities each year based on the certified tax rate. The certified tax rate is calculated each year for taxing entities by the county auditor and confirmed, or certified, by the Utah State Tax Commission.

The certified tax rate is the rate that will allow the taxing entity to collect the same amount of dollars from property tax as it did in the previous year, not including revenue from new property added to tax rolls.

Increased property values due to reassessment are not included in new growth. In general, if individual property tax values drive the total assessed value of all property up, the certified tax rate will come down.

To compute the certified property tax rate, the county auditor calculates the value of all property within each taxing entity. Some adjustments are then made to that total to reach the total certified taxable value for the entity.

The adjustments include a reduction in the value for primary residences.

By state law, homeowners in Utah receive a tax break, with property tax collected based on only 55 percent of the assessed value of a taxpayer’s primary residence. Other residences and business property are taxed according to the full assessed value of the property.

Other adjustments include a reduction to compensate for property tax revenue that is redirected to redevelopment agencies instead of taxing entities. The value is also reduced to account for the five-year historical average collection rate for property tax. Similarly a reduction is made for the amount of property value reduced each year by the board of equalization.

In Tooele County, the county-wide total certified taxable value went down 1.4 percent in 2017 from 2016. It dropped from from $3,513,519,226 to $3,466,135,459.

This decrease occurred even though the value of locally assessed real property, both business and residential, went up, because the value of other property, personal property and centrally assessed property, declined enough to lower the total taxable value of all property.

Personal property largely consists of equipment owned by businesses. Centrally assessed properties include property for mines, utilities and railroads. These properties are assessed by the state and then the state assigns a portion of the value to each county.

One of the property tax rates affected by the decrease in the county-wide total certified taxable value was the county general operations/health department property tax rate. Its certified rate went up from .001625 in 2016 to .001650 in 2017. The county adopted the certified rate.

In 2016, Tooele County collected a total of $5,718,414 from its general/health fund property tax at the rate of .001625.

Projections based on 2017 property values showed that, due to the decrease in property values, a .001650 rate would be needed to collect the same amount of revenue in 2017.

At the .001650 rate, the county is expected to collect $5,719,124 for the general/health fund from property tax from the same properties it collected tax from in 2016, at 2017 property values.

Along with the $5.7 million in revenue from “old” property, when the 2017 rate is applied to “new” property — property on the tax rolls for the first time — the county will receive an additional $497,284 from new growth in 2017 for the general/health fund, for a total 2017 revenue of $6,216,408.

Before a taxing entity can increase its tax rate above the certified rate, the entity must go through a process called truth in taxation, which requires public notices and hearings before the tax increase is adopted.

While some property tax rates — county general/health fund, assessing and collecting, and school property tax — are the same wherever property is located, some rates depend on the property’s location.

The owner of the county average valued $240,000 home in Stansbury Park will pay $2,078 in property taxes this year, while the property tax bill for the owner of a home with the same value in Vernon is only $1,608 for 2017.

The simple answer to why Stansbury Park residents pay higher taxes on a home with the same value is because they pay to more taxing entities than Vernon residents do.

Both Vernon and Stansbury Park homeowners pay the Tooele County’s general/health fund property tax. It contributes $218 to the tax bill for a $240,000 home in both areas.

The owner of every parcel of property anywhere in Tooele County also pays a property tax rate of .000450 to cover the expenses of assessing and collecting property tax.

Assessing and collecting property taxes add $59 to the property tax bill for the average $240,000 home. About one dollar of that goes to the state and $58 goes to the county.

The largest chunk of property tax collected countywide is for the Tooele County School District.

The Tooele County School District lowered its property tax rate for 2017 by 4.9 percent, from .009593 to .009122.

Under the 2017 property tax rate for schools, the owner of a $240,000 home will pay $1,204 in property tax for schools in 2017. That amount includes $12 for charter schools. The balance of the school property tax rate comes from a combination of state, local school board, and voter determined property tax rates for the Tooele County School District.

The voter approved levy increase for schools, approved by voters during the Nov. 7 election, will start in 2018. Statewide, 54 percent of property tax goes to public schools, according to the Utah Taxpayers Association.

Although property owners across Tooele County pay the same tax rate for schools, the percentage of their total tax bill that goes to schools varies. In Tooele City, 69 percent of property tax goes to schools while in Stansbury Park 58 percent of property taxes support schools.

Tooele County School District’s relatively low assessed value per student — seventh lowest out of 41 school districts — means the same property tax rate collects less money per student than most other school districts in the state.

Municipalities, cities and towns, set and collect property tax to pay for the government services they provide within their boundaries. Tooele County has six incorporated municipalities: Tooele, Grantsville, Stockton, Rush Valley, Vernon and Wendover. Each has a different property tax rate.

The Town of Stockton’s property tax rate is the highest at .002687, and the Town of Vernon’s property tax rate is the lowest at .000884.

In 2014, Tooele County started collecting a property tax from areas outside of municipalities for municipal-type services provided by the county in these areas.

State code defines municipal type services as a service not provided on a countywide basis and not accounted for in an enterprise fund. Examples of municipal type services include police patrol, fire protection, culinary or irrigation water retail service, water conservation, local parks, sewers, sewage treatment and disposal, cemeteries, garbage and refuse collection, street lighting, airports, planning and zoning, local streets and roads, curb, gutter, and sidewalk maintenance, and ambulance service, according to state code.

State law does not allow for county general property taxes to be used to pay for municipal- type services provided primarily for unincorporated areas. A tax on property in unincorporated areas, fees for services, sales tax, and other revenue sources such as federal revenue, may be used to pay for municipal type services.

State law also requires that budgeted municipal service costs include administrative costs, including an appropriate portion of the salary for county commissioners and other elected and appointed officials related to their involvement in the providing of municipal-type services.

The municipal-type services property tax rate in Tooele County is .001270 in 2017.

At that rate the owner of a $240,000 home in unincorporated Tooele County will pay $168 to the county for municipal type services in 2017. The municipal-type services property tax rate jumped by 56 percent in 2017 from 2016, from .000813 to .001270. The large increase was due to a clerical error in computing the rate for 2016.

While making computations for the municipal services property tax rate for 2016, property annexed into Grantsville from Tooele County was not removed from the municipal services tax area, making the property tax rate lower than it should have been.

The Utah State Tax Commission approved a one-time property tax rate increase that bumped the municipal property tax rate by 56 percent in 2017.

In 2018, once the one-time increase is dropped, even with a projected 5-percent increase in the municipal services tax in 2018, the amount paid by unincorporated property owners for the municipal services tax will decrease.

The combined effect of removing the one-time increase for 2017, and adding the proposed 5-percent increase for 2018, will mean the owner a $240,000 home in unincorporated Tooele County will pay $10.30 less in 2018 than in 2017 for the municipal services tax.

The county, towns, and cities aren’t the only entities that collect property tax. There are more groups out there in Tooele County that are authorized to collect property tax. There are 10 special service areas or improvement districts with boundaries approved by city or county governments that collect taxes from property owners in the county.

They include three separate Stansbury Park districts: the improvement district, greenbelt service area, and recreation service district.

Also included as special service agencies or districts are the Lake Point Improvement District, the Lake Point Park and Cemetery Service Area, the Tooele Valley Mosquito Abatement District, the Rush Valley Water Conservancy District, the North Tooele County Fire Protection Service District, the South Rim Special Service District and the North Tooele City Special Service District.

The boundaries of the municipalities and service districts combine to create 43 different tax districts comprised of different combinations of taxing entities.

Tax district boundaries create some interesting taxing areas. For example, two parcels on the north end of the South Rim Special Service District are also in the boundary for the North Tooele County Fire Protection Service District. The rest of the South Rim Special District is not included in the North Tooele County Fire District, and does not pay property tax to the fire district.

The highest overall tax rate in the county is in Stansbury Park, where the rate totals .015470 — the sum of Tooele County’s .001650 general operations/health department rate, the .000450 rate for assessing and collecting, Tooele County School District’s rate of .009122, the Mosquito Abatement District’s .000338 tax rate, a rate of .000104 for the Stansbury Park Improvement District, .001055 for the Stansbury Green Belt Service District, .001050 for the Stansbury Recreation Service District, a rate of .000701 for the North Tooele County Fire District, and a rate of .001270 for Tooele County’s municipal type services property tax.

The lowest property tax rate is paid in the town of Vernon. In Vernon property owners pay their town’s property tax rate of .000884, the Rush Valley Water Conservancy rate of .000079, the school district rate of .009122, the county’s general operations/health department rate of .001650, and the assessing and collecting property tax rate of .000450, for a total rate of .012185.

Tax notices are sent out annually by the county treasurer’s office and include a breakdown of the amount collected for each taxing entity. State law requires that the tax notices be sent by Nov. 1. The timeline for different offices and entities to complete their work necessary to compute property tax prevent notices from being sent much earlier than the Nov. 1 date.

Also included on the notice is public meeting information for hearings held by taxing entities that are proposing a tax rate that exceeds their certified rate.

Overall, property taxes are a small portion of total taxes paid by Utahns.

Federal, state, and local taxes take 22 percent of the total personal income in Utah, according to a study by the Utah Taxpayers Association. Property tax itself only takes 2.7 percent of personal income

By state statute, property taxes are due each year by 5 p.m. on Nov. 30. Payments made by mail must be postmarked by Nov. 30. Payments can be made online, or in person by check, cash or credit card. Many mortgages include property tax in their monthly payments.