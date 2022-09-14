Early September heat dome steams Tooele

Tooele set 10 daily-temperature records in first 11 days of September ♦

Salt Lake City was hot last week.

Temperatures in the capital city exceeded 100 degrees for the first seven days of September. Official thermometers in Salt Lake City reached 107 degrees on Friday, Sept. 9, tying the hottest day ever recorded in the Salt Lake City and marking the first time 107 degrees was reached outside of the month of July.

Tooele was also hot, but not as hot as Salt Lake City.

Temperatures in Tooele City topped out at 100 degrees or more for four days between Sept. 1 and 7, reaching a high of 102 degrees on Wednesday Sept. 7, according to the National Weather Service.

Tooele’s recorded daily high temperature between Aug. 29 and Sept. 11, exceeded the 30-year average or “normal” on all but one day — Sept. 10. On the other days the high temperature ranged from 3.7 degrees above normal to 19 degrees above normal.

The higher than normal temperatures were due to what meteorologists call a heat dome.

Heat domes occur when a high pressure area stays over the same area, trapping heat under it like a lid on a boiling pot. Underneath the dome, temperatures rise, winds are weak, and humidity may be high.

Cooling systems in some public buildings were taxed by last week’s heat. Some school buildings were warmer than usual. Two elementary schools ran two-half days as their cooling systems were being worked on.

Tooele County canceled their planning commission meeting scheduled for Wednesday night due to excessive heat. Erda City Council went ahead and held their meeting in the basement of the County Building on Thursday night in a room that started out at 87 degrees but lowered to 80 degrees by the time the meeting ended.

Over the weekend, Tooele received relief from the high-pressure heat dome as cooler air from the north moved into the valley. But the cool air brought smoke from northwest wildfires, dropping the air quality in Tooele.

The National Weather Service expected the remnants of tropical storm Kay to move across

Utah and southwest Wyoming on Tuesday, resulting in a wet day.

The seven day forecast for Tooele showed some chance of showers through Monday, Sept. 12.

The Utah Division Air Quality forecasted Tooele’s air to be at moderate quality on Tuesday, Sept. 13 and at good quality on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

For reservoir level followers, Settlement Canyon Reservoir was at 17.7% of capacity on Sept. 12 compared to a 30-year median of 30% on Sept. 12.

Grantsville Reservoir was at 33.2% of capacity on Sept. 12 compared to a 30-year median of 32.4% on Sept. 12.

The early September heat dropped soil moisture saturation in the Tooele Valley basin from 35.3% on Aug . 22 to 15.0% on Sept. 13. But the Sept. 15.0% is slightly more than double the normal of 7.2% for Sept. 13.

High soil moisture content means more spring runoff will make its way to streams and reservoirs instead of being soaked up by dry ground.

In an effort to stretch the water supply and use this precious resource wisely, many municipalities across the state are adopting water efficiency standards and conservation ordinances, according to the state Divisionof Water Resources.

“These communities are leading by example and showing that Utah is serious about water conservation,” Candice Hasenyager, director of the Division of Water Resources said. “These policies will shape water use for decades to come.”