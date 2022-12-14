Early snow packs mountain tops

Snow water equivalent in Tooele Basin 350% ahead of 2021 ♦

Early snow storms have dropped a lot of snow in the mountains above Tooele Valley, but weather watches say it will take more than one year of higher than normal snowfall to fill reservoirs and end drought conditions.

“People tend to think one good storm will pull us out of drought, but it actually takes many storms over the entire winter to reach average,” said Candice Hasenyager, director of the Utah Division of Water Resources. “With several years of drought behind us, it will likely take several years to recover.”

In the state’s November 2022 drought update Hasenyager said the state had received 145% of normal precipitation.

“This is good news as the state battles drought,” she said. “It’s still early in the season, and once the snow melts in spring, we will have a better idea how much water the state will receive.”

The U.S. Drought Monitor shows western Tooele County in severe drought and eastern Tooele County in extreme drought as of Dec. 8, 2022.

In their drought summary report dated Dec. 6, 2022, the U.S. Drought Monitor stated; “In the Intermountain West, improvements were made on the map in areas of Extreme Drought in central and eastern Nevada as well as in Utah where conditions have improved during the past 6-month period across various indicators including soil moisture, streamflows, shallow groundwater, and precipitation.”

On Dec. 13, 2022, the combined total snow water equivalent at the four SNOTEL sites measured by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Resources Conservation Service for the Tooele Valley-Vernon Creek basin was at 162% of the 30-year median for Dec. 13. The snow water equivalent for the basin was also 350% over what it was at the same time in 2021.

If the weather continues to deliver above median snowfall in Utah’s mountains, the spring runoff will help restore reservoirs that remain below their median value after several years of drought.

The Settlement Canyon Reservoir was at 28% of its capacity as of Dec. 13 compared to a median value of 49% capacity for Dec. 13. The Grantsville Reservoir was at 29% of its capacity as of Dec. 13 compared to a median value of 47% capacity for Dec. 13.

SNOTEL reports that in the last four days the snow water equivalent at the Mining Fork site in South Willow Fork increased by 0.7 inches, the Rocky Basin – Settlement Canyon site increased by 1.7 inches, the Vernon Creek site increased by 0.7 inches and the Mining Fork site atop the Oquirrh Mountains increased by 0.7 inches.

The NRCS SNOTEL — snow telemetry — uses remote battery powered sites across western mountains that automatically measure and transmit information about snow depth, water content, rainfall, and air temperature.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a team effort, produced jointly by the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Snow water equivalent describes the equivalent amount of liquid water stored in the snow pack. It indicates the water column that would theoretically result should the whole snowpack melt instantaneously.

Median values are based on the 30-year period from 1991 to 2020.