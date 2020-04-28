Early Sunday morning truck fire on Utah Avenue

A small truck fire on the corner of Utah Avenue and Pinehurst Avenue in Tooele City on Sunday morning caused over $2,500 worth of damage.

According to Chris Shubert, Tooele City fire chief, the fire was called in as a small outdoor fire at 4:36 a.m.

When the assistant fire chief arrived on scene, it was determined that a Dodge Dakota truck was on fire.

There were 15 firefighters dispatched to the scene.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out relatively quickly and no individuals were harmed, Shubert said.

The truck had undetermined mechanical issues in the past, which caused the fire on Sunday morning, according to Shubert.

No other structural or car damage was reported.