Early voting for primary elections begins Aug. 1

Tooele and Grantsville cities will hold a primary election for mayor and city council on Aug. 15, but at least one vote in the primary has already been cast.

“According to state law, we have already sent out ballots to military and missionaries,” said Tooele County Clerk/ Auditor Marilyn Gillette. “And we have already had one ballot returned.”

Absentee ballots for the primary election will go to the post office on July 25, according to Gillette.

Early voting for both primaries will start on Aug. 1 at the Tooele County Clerk/Auditor’s office at 47 S. Main Street in room 318 of the Tooele County building.

Early voting at the county clerk/auditor’s office will continue through Aug. 11 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., except on Aug. 11 early voting will close at 5 p.m.

Early voting will also be available at the Grantsville Senior Center, 120 S. Center Street in Grantsville, on Aug. 2 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Early voting will be held at the Tooele Senior Center, 59 E. Vine Street in Tooele, on Aug. 9 from 9 a.m. until noon.

Any Tooele County resident who was registered to vote by July 19 may vote at any of the early voting locations. To vote at the polls on Aug. 15, voters must register by Aug. 8, according to Gillette.

In Grantsville the primary mayoral candidates are: Mike Colson, Brent Marshall and Todd Stewart.

Grantsville voters will also whittle down the list of city council candidates from six to four. The Grantsville City council candidates are: Megan Baker, Shawn Bennett, Derek Dalton, Jason Smith, Scott Stice and Tom Tripp.

In Tooele City the candidates for mayor are: Dave McCall, Steve Pruden and Debbie Winn.

Tooele City voters will also reduce their list of city council candidates from five to four. The Tooele City council candidates are: Melodi Gochis, Raja Ratnayake, Scott Wardle, Rusty Thomas and Jeff Saunders.