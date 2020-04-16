Earthquake aftershock shakes Tooele County

Shocks from March 18 earthquake continue ♦

Two aftershocks from last month’s earthquake rocked Tooele County this week.

On Tuesday night a 4.2 earthquake aftershock “shook” Tooele County at 8:56 p.m. causing panic and uncertainty. Another 4.2 aftershock struck at 7:41 a..m. on Thursday morning.

These aftershocks occurred nearly one month after the initial 5.7 quake hit north of Magna on March 18.

It is unknown why such a large aftershock occurred so long after the initial earthquake. However, after an earthquake, aftershocks can occur for weeks, or even months, according to Bucky Whitehouse, emergency management director for Tooele County.

Since the initial quake, there have been over 1,000 aftershocks. Most of the aftershocks cannot be felt, according to Whitehouse.

Both the initial earthquake and the two most recent aftershocks were centered in the area north of Magna between state Route 201 and Interstate 80.

The epicenter of Tuesday’s aftershock was roughly 2.5 miles northeast of Magna, which is a slightly further north than the initial earthquake. Thursday morning’s aftershock was centered 2.5 miles east-northeast of Magna.

No damage has been reported, according to Whitehouse, but damage can show up days after an earthquake or aftershock.

“Our crews did a damage assessment last night after the aftershock,” said Whitehouse. “Within 30 to 60 minutes, they had a green light, which means that everything is fine. No damage has been reported in the county so far.”

This aftershock occurred days before the great American shakeout, a drill that schools, companies, and individuals participate in each year in April.

The drill took place on April 16th at 10 a.m., despite social distancing and closures of businesses and schools.

“During the drill, we encourage residents to drop, cover, and hold on. This is the basic response called for during an earthquake. With schools not going on, we are still encouraging people to take part in this drill,” said Whitehouse.

According to Whitehouse, it is important to talk about “after action reports.”

“After action reports are where families talk about what they did good during the first earthquake and what they could do better during the next one,” he said. “This is so everyone knows what to do differently in the future.”

Citizens are encouraged to visit tooeleready.org or download the Tooele ready app on their smartphones in order to better prepare for future earthquakes.