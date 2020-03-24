Earthquake caused minimal harm to Grantsville systems

Grantsville City’s essential infrastructure of water and sewer lines suffered minimal damage after last week’s 5.7 magnitude earthquake near Magna and subsequent aftershocks.

“We did sustain some damage with cracks at a park restroom,” said Grantsville Mayor Brent Marshall. “There was some cracking on the outside of the Donner Reed Museum, and some road cracking in different areas of the community. All in all we fared very well.”

The earthquake hit at 7:09 a.m. Wednesday and Grantsville City officials met at the time to discuss the situation, according to the mayor.

“Within two hours we checked all the critical items such as wells, water tanks, sewer lift stations, natural gas systems,” Marshall reported to the City Council on Wednesday night.

Councilman Scott Stice asked the mayor about recent work to install new water lines in Grantsville.

“I think had we not replaced the water line on Main Street we would still be working on Main Street trying to stop leaks,” the mayor said.

Marshall said the water system in Grantsville is intact. Although he did say, “We do expect some leakage to come in the next couple of weeks after aftershocks from the earthquake.”

The mayor said after an initial check of vital infrastructure on Wednesday, some Grantville City workers were sent home so they could be available later on in the evening to handle emergencies.

“We have three crews, we kept one here and sent two crews home so we could take care of any emergencies that would come up later in the evening,” he said.

The mayor said residents should go to the Grantsville webpage at grantsvilleut.gov to find emergency updates from the City or on Grantsville City’s Facebook page.

“One of our biggest problems is rumors,” he said. “We had multiple calls throughout the day that our water system had been compromised which was not the case.”