Earthquake rumbles Tooele Valley

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake shook Tooele Valley on Wednesday morning followed by dozens of aftershocks.

According to a press release from the University of Utah, the earthquake occurred at 7:09 a.m. with the epicenter below Magna, Utah.

The initial earthquake was also felt in Southern Idaho, Wyoming and south into Millard County.

This was the largest earthquake in Utah since 1992.

After the initial earthquake, rumors of a larger destructive quake spread fast, according to Bucky Whitehouse, emergency management director for Tooele County.

“We have a group of people that are trained to do rumor control,” he said. “The biggest concern yesterday was that a 9.0 earthquake was coming soon. This was misinformation. It is not possible for the seismologists to predict the magnitude of earthquakes, especially during such a precise time limit.”

Whitehouse said that damage throughout the county was minimal. So far, only eight structures in the county have reportedly been damaged, while crews continue to look for more structural and/or cosmetic damange.

But Whitehouse said several hundred homes temporarily lost power after the quake hit. Power was restored at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Also, no injuries were reported, he said.

According to Whitehouse, Tooele County officials are prepared for future earthquakes and encourages the public to prepare.

“We actually have an electronic app called Tooele Ready,” Whitehouse said. “It is a free app you can get from the app store. In the past number of years, we have had paper copies available of what people can do to get ready for an earthquake. Well, two years ago, we made that into an app, which people can view on their phone.”

The Tooele Ready app goes through a list of what individuals can do to be prepared for an emergency, Whitehouse said.

The app highlights 72-hour food storage, helping support neighbors, maintaining a full tank of gas at all times, and how to do a home hazard hunt to shut off water, circuit breakers, and natural gas lines.

“We really encourage residents to become familiar with the Tooele Ready app,” Whitehouse said. “There is even a portal where you can program the system to text the rest of your family that you are safe. This really is state of the art.”

Whitehouse has a few words of wisdom concerning earthquakes.

“Prepare, do not panic,” he said. “The better prepared we can be as a county and citizens of a county, we can better handle emergencies that come our way.”