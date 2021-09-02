East End Boutique opens in Tooele

East End Boutique, with an original location in Grantsville, opened its second location in Tooele Citylast month.

The boutique opened on Aug 13. It is located in the trip mall on Tooele City’s Main Street by Panda Express and Sally’s Beauty Supply.

East End carries women’s clothes sizes extra-small through extra-large.

“The design of our clothes is more in the boho style,” said co-owner Monica Miller. “We do try to cater to all age groups, body shapes, and body sizes. We are comparable to a Buckle [chain clothing store]. We want to offer something different to Tooele that’s never been here before.”

The boutique also carries Tooele, Grantsville, and Stansbury high school sportswear.

“During football season, I carry football stuff,” Miller said. “I want to support all three schools.”

The store carries dresses, which are hard to find in Tooele, according to Miller, and they sell many Blue Volcano products and candles.

Prices at East End are competitive compared to other clothing stores in Tooele, according to Miller.

“I am selective on what I will order into the store,” she said. “I don’t carry cheap things; as far as cheaply made. So, I would say that we are very competitively priced compared to our competition out here.”

Miller orders small quantities of the same type of clothing at one time.

“I order small quantities of clothing, so you don’t see yourself walking down the street with someone else with the same outfit on,” she said.

Miller and her daughter opened the Grantsville location in October 2019 after a spur-of-the-moment idea.

“My daughter and I were seriously just shopping in Salt Lake one day and we said ‘Let’s do it. Let’s open a clothing store.,’” Miller said. “So, I called my husband expecting him to tell us we’ve lost our minds but he said ‘Okay, let’s do it.’ Everything fell into place. We both love fashion and shopping. So, this was like a no-brainer.”

Since opening the Grantsville location shoppers have asked Miller and her daughter to open a second location in Tooele.

“People kept begging us to open a store in Tooele,” said Miller. “The support has been amazing.”

East End Boutique is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the week and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

They are closed Sundays and Mondays.

Miller and her daughter post photos of new arrivals on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

“We are locally owned and I just want to provide a fun atmosphere with up-to-date clothing and the latest styles that appeals to all ages,” Miller said. “This is more of a hobby than a job.”