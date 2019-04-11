Easter performance of ‘Messiah’ set for Sunday at Tooele Stake

The Tooele Regional Chorus & Orchestra will present an Easter performance of George Frederick Handel’s “Messiah” on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. at the Tooele Stake Center.

The event is a free gift to the community with no admission, said Barbara Wallace, president of the Tooele Regional Chorus & Orchestra.

Wallace provided a list of soloists and directors for this year’s production.

Soloists include Gregg Briggs, Gary Hoover, Heidi Robinson, Katelynd Blake, Rand Johnson, Denise McCubbins and Wallace. Briggs will also be the trumpet soloist.

Susanna Hanson is the orchestra director with Pamela Dale as conductor of the combined chorus and orchestra. Sandi Ajax is the pianist.

“Though sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, this is an interfaith chorus and orchestra and everyone is welcome to come and enjoy the event,” Wallace wrote in an email to the Transcript Bulletin.

Wallace said Betta Nash asked her last fall to prepare to take over for her as president of Tooele Regional Chorus & Orchestra and organize “Messiah” productions while Nash is away on a mission with her husband Mark in Berlin, Germany, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Wallace holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music education from Brigham Young University and Boise State University, respectively.

As a secondary music educator, she taught choir, orchestra and guitar during a 20-year career in Utah and Idaho public schools. Wallace said she and her husband Steve moved from Boise, Idaho, to Erda in August 2016.

Tooele Stake Center is located at 210 E. 200 South in Tooele.