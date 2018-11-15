Eat warm soup and buy great art at Tooele High School on Friday

Hot Soup-Warm Hearts fundraiser coincides with art show ♦

Friday night the Tooele High School commons area will be filled with the aroma of hot soup accompanied by the ambience of music and dance provided by the school’s band, orchestra and dance students.

Students and faculty of the THS Art Department will present their ninth annual Hot Soup-Warm Hearts event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hot soup will be served to the public and a silent auction for pottery bowls and other artwork will be held in the commons area, according to THS pottery teacher Chris Wilcox.

The entry fee for one person is two cans or more of soup, which is good for one bowl of hot soup. For groups of two people the entry fee is either four or more cans of food or a new or used blanket. Additional bowls of soup will be available for $2.

Along with the hot soup, THS band, orchestra, and dance students will provide entertainment for the evening.

The selection of soups that will be served will be donated by local restaurants, according to Wilcox.

All food, blankets, the price of additional bowls of soup, auction proceeds, and any cash donations will be given to the Tooele Valley Resource Center.

The resource center, operated by Valley Behavioral Health, relies on grants and local donations to assist Tooele County families in crisis.

In addition to the soup and art auction, the Tooele High School Art Show is in progress at the top of the stairs above the commons area. A variety of artwork includings pottery, paintings, drawings, and photography are on display.

The THS Art Show will be on display through the evening of Nov. 20. The public is welcome to view the art show anytime the school building is open, according to Wilcox.

THS is located at 301 W. Vine St., in Tooele City. Entrance to THS commons area is through the school’s front doors on Vine Street.