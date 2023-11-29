Tooele City will host their annual holiday concert on the evening of Monday, Dec. 4 with the band “Eclipse 6.”

The concert will be held at the Tooele High School auditorium, at 301 W. Vine Street at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m.

Prior to the concert, the Tooele County Symphony Orchestra will be performing.

We are excited for this concert,” Pam Green, a member of the Tooele City Arts Council said. “The holiday season can be stressful, and a Christmas concert offers a chance to unwind and escape from the pressures of daily life.”

Eclipse 6 is a world-famous a cappella band who received their “big break” when they auditioned for a singing gig at the 2002 Winter Olympics held in Salt Lake City.

During their audition, members of the band met and performed for Kenny Ortega, a world-famous filmmaker, touring manager, and choreographer. Ortega was in charge of entertainment for the Olympics.

After singing at the opening ceremony during the Olympics, the trajectory of band member’s lives were changed. The performance provided them visibility and jump started their careers, according to Dan Kartchner, a member of the band.

Since their debut, Eclipse 6 has performed all over the world with tours through Asia and the US. They have also released eight albums and performed at the Provo Stadium of Fire with Toby Keith and Larry King, opened for Brooks and Dunn, Nellie Furtado, Train, and the Piano Guys. They have also performed a few times at Tooele City’s Fridays on Vine concert series during the summer months.

Over the years Eclipse 6 has received several awards including first place in the Regional Harmony Sweepstakes, Best Vocal Group in Utah’s Best of State Awards, Group Recording Artist of the Year and Holiday Album of the Year by the Faith Centered Music Association Pearl Awards, among others.

Eclipse 6 plays pop music, Christmas songs, and Gospel music with a goal to inspire others to greatness, according to their bio. Many of their songs have a corresponding music video found on their Youtube page.

Admission into the concert will be one can of food and tickets are available at Tooele City Hall or at the library. Tickets will also be available at the door prior to the concert. All food donations collected will be given to the Tooele City Food Bank.

Those attending the concert should park in the back two parking lots of the school.