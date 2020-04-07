Economic factors lead School Board to re-examine bond proposal

The Tooele County School Board still hopes to put a bond for the construction of three new schools before voters in the future, but an ever-changing economic situation has the board re-examining its numbers.

Based on a projected 8.5% increase in assessed valuation throughout Tooele County, Tooele County School District business administrator Lark Reynolds said the proposed bond issue could result in a net tax decrease if passed, and it could also be a good time to take advantage of decreasing interest rates. However, with growth likely to slow considerably due to the COVID-19 pandemic, board members asked Reynolds to team with Zions Bank Public Finance to re-run the numbers using a much smaller growth rate.

“If you would have asked me a couple months ago, I would have said 8.5%, the way the economy was going — I thought that’s sustainable, especially if we have some businesses move to town,” Reynolds said during the board’s March 31 meeting. “Now, knowing what we know today, if there’s a recession on the horizon, that might might be too high. That might be too aggressive.”

School Board member Scott Bryan expressed his concern for how the economic downturn could affect Tooele County residents, as well as acknowledging the effect that might have come time to put the bond issue in front of voters. Sixty percent of voters rejected a $180 million bond in November 2019 that included $100 million for a new high school in Overlake, $50 million for a new junior high school in Stansbury Park and $30 million for a new elementary school in Grantsville.

“There are a lot of variables that have changed dramatically in the last 30 days, and I don’t know if any of us knows what it’s going to look like (with) the economy (and) the unemployment,” Bryan said. “The building costs may very well have decreased, depending on what organizations are able to do and where they’re sitting in 3-6 months when we start to really see some recovery. I think for any of us to suggest that we know that is probably disingenuous. The reality is we have no way of knowing.

“It will be very interesting to see where just our own community comes out, the other side of this journey here for the next 30, 60, 90 days,” he added. “We could see some really stinging unemployment, potentially. That could really weigh heavy on voters. We may find voters who were very much in favor of it last November are not, just depending on their own individual circumstances, depending on where they’re at in their employment situations and their comfort with their jobs.”

School Board president Maresa Manzione said the board needs to keep its eye on the economic situation moving forward.

“I think we need to be mindful of what’s going on right now, knowing things can change,” she said. “Hopefully, things will get better, but the economy is an unknown right now. Although I want to take advantage of a no-tax-increase bond and we still need the school, regardless of growth or not, but if it affects the tax payment, I think that’s something we need to consider, for sure.”