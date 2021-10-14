Ed Hansen, candidate for Tooele City mayor

Please introduce yourself. Perhaps tell us about your education and work experience, volunteer community service or anything you want to say to help people to get to know you.

Hello I am Ed Hansen. I was born and raised in Tooele City. I met my beautiful wife Barb in church and we started dating in high school. We have raised our five children here. I love being a grandpa. We have 15 grandchildren. My wife and I have been small business owners for 41 years. I am currently serving on the Tooele City Council. I have been the chairman and currently serve as the vice chairman of the council. I am the vice president of Life’s Worth Living Foundation, which we founded after the suicide of my son Jed. I also serve as a Transient Bishop working with homeless people in Tooele City.

I’m not your ordinary elected official. I am a leader who not only says what he thinks, but is willing to act to accomplish what is needed, when it needs to be done. I will be painfully honest with you, even when it’s not a pretty situation. I know how to work past differences to come together to get things done. I know when to dress up, when to speak up and out on your behalf and promise I will represent you with professionalism and integrity.

Growth is a hot topic in Tooele County and our municipalities. Most people say they want planned, responsible, and/or managed growth. Can you be more specific about what you want growth to look like in your city or town? What is responsible growth?

As we address the issue of growth, water resource development must be our priority. We needed to accomplish so much yesterday. We are behind.

We have completed two wells. That is a great accomplishment. However putting that water into our system has taken longer than any previous wells. I commit to use a design and build model to get the water into our system as soon as wells are complete.

There have been discussions about creating a water district that would loop the water systems of Grantsville, Tooele City, Stansbury Park Improvement District and other water companies so that we can maximize both in cost and service water for our valley. These discussions stopped over a year ago and have just started again. We cannot afford to lose any more time. It is absolutely necessary to get this district formed. I will have this done in my first months as mayor. By doing so, it allows us to work with the state and federal government to find long-term water delivery solutions for this community. This is the only solution for water that allows for us to survive years to come.

If you win the election and you are successful at accomplishing what you want to do, how will your community be changed by your four years of service?

If I am elected we will build a new fire station on 1000 North and complete England Acres Park. It is time to stop planning and get it done. We will be more effective and efficient developing our new wells and getting the water system. We will redevelop the downtown with moderate housing and with places that small businesses can thrive.