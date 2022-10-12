Education foundation has new executive

Keith Bird directs TEF efforts ♦

The Tooele Education Foundation has a new executive director.

The selection of Keith Bird as the executive director of the TEF was announced at the September 2022 meeting of the Tooele County School District Board of Directors.

Bird , who has worked in commercial printing, advertising and marketing for Transcript Bulletin Publishing for the last 24 years, replaces Linda Clegg, who retired.

“I was looking for a change,” said Bird. “The opportunity to use the relationships I have built over the years to help our schools … teachers and students … was something I wanted to do.”

As the executive director of the foundation, Bird will work with the foundation’s board to grow the foundation’s ability to enhance education in Tooele County.

Bird described the foundation as the nonprofit arm of the Tooele County School District. Governed by an independent board directors, the foundation provides a vehicle for corporations, businesses and individuals to make tax deductible donations to support education.

Some donors earmark their donations for specific programs while other donations may be used to support various programs at the discretion of the foundation’s board.

The foundation currently supports and provides a wide variety of programs including operating the Ophir Canyon Education Center, sponsoring a traveling art exhibit, STEM projects in elementary schools, walking paths, innovation grants for schools and teachers, teacher recognition and more — like awarding $63,000 in scholarships to students.

Bird estimates that the foundation, which is recognized by the Internal Revenue Service as a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) charitable organization, distributes around $1 million in cash and gifts-in-kind annually to support education in Tooele County.

The Tooele County School District covers the administrative costs of the foundation, so 100% of donations to the foundation go directly to its mission — “promote and enhance excellence in education throughout the Tooele County School District,” according to Bird.

Bird, who has lived in Tooele County since his parents moved to the county when he was in the fourth grade, has worked for Transcript Bulletin Publishing — this time around — for 24 years. He said he first started working in the press room for the Transcript when he was still in high school. Bird served a mission for his church after high school and then attended Snow College and Utah State University in Tooele, studying business management. He worked as an operations manager for a Fortune 500 computer company in West Valley City before returning to work at the Transcript.

In addition to his work at the Transcript, Bird has coached Girl’s soccer at Tooele High School, volunteered with Tooele County Search and Rescue, is a past chairman of the Tooele County Chamber of Commerce and serves on the Tooele County Boundary Review Commission.

“Everything the foundation raises goes right back to schools,” Bird said. “And we’re going to grow so we can help students and lift up and encourage teachers.”

Formed in 2010, the Tooele Education Foundation works to develop and implement school improvement initiatives, create model programs and projects, award innovative education and leadership, and fund and award student scholarships. TEF leverages community support and strives to strengthen and improve public education.

The TEF coordinates, facilitates and serves as a catalyst to foster cooperation and create educational synergy between partners and the school district. By pooling resources from many donors, the TEF helps foster a sense of unity among all those who share the goals of excellence in education in the Tooele County School District.