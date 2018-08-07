Education foundation hopes to fill bus with school supplies

‘Tools for Schools’ to collect donated back-to-school supplies at Tooele Walmart for use in local classrooms ♦

A big yellow school bus pulled up and parked by the front doors of the Walmart store in Tooele City Tuesday morning.

The Tooele Education Foundation is hoping Walmart shoppers will fill the bus with school supplies to help out students and classroom teachers in Tooele County, according to Tiffany Day, Tooele Education Foundation administrative assistant.

“The foundation has teamed up several other community partners to participate in Tools for Schools,” Day said. “Originating with the Canyons School District, Tools for Schools has become a multi-district event to encourage donations of school supplies as the we start a new school year.”

Volunteers will be at the school bus in front of Walmart accepting donations of supplies Aug. 7-8 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. and on Aug. 9 from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Donated supplies the foundation has requested include No. 2 pencils, crayons, glue sticks, tissues, erasers, scissors, pencil cases, wide-ruled spiral-bound notebooks, pockets folders, colored pencils, backpacks, college-ruled lined paper, college-ruled notebooks, blue and red ballpoint pens, rulers, one-inch binders, subject dividers, pencil sharpeners, highlighter pens and flash drives.

“The items will be divided up by representatives of PTAs from Tooele County School District Schools and used throughout the year by classroom teachers,” Day said.

In addition to the bus at Walmart, the school district will also have a bus at South Towne Mall in Sandy as part of a multi-district Tools for Schools effort to collect school supplies.

Sponsors for Tools for Schools include the Tooele Education Foundation, the Tooele County School District, radio station Z104, Tooele Region PTA, the Tooele County Association of Realtors, the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, and Tooele County School’s Hope Squads.