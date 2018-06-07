Educational Fun at Patriot Camp

A Patriot Camp was held this week at the Coulter House Event Center in Stansbury Park. The day camp hosted 92 children from the area and taught them about the founding of America, along with early American history. The camp’s intent was to spark children’s interest in American history, and to develop an understanding into what makes the United States unique.

During the camp, children were split into groups and moved between three learning and three activity stations. A highlight of the camp was a giant ship the children could climb aboard and throw bags from to re-enact the Boston Tea Party. They also learned about the three branches of government with an activity including three campers in one big cloth trying to work and move together. Other stations had mini history plays featuring colonists, King George and British military soldiers.

Patriot Camps are held throughout the state. The local camp was organized by camp director Casey Jorgensen and assistant camp director Kayrn Hughes.