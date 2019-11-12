Edward Adolph Watson, district court judge, stake president, bishop, community servant and devoted family man, completed his earthly life Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at LDS Hospital. Born June 28, 1936, to Marion “K.T.” and Florence Watson, he lived a humble and meaningful childhood developing a deep devotion to his family, especially his sisters Elaine and Linda, a fascination for the beauty of nature, a love of animals and an appreciation for the community of Grantsville.

“Eddie” often reminisced of Grantsville in the old days, his friends, playing basketball for Grantsville High School, the beautifully decorated junior proms and the delicious burgers, shrimp sandwiches and chocolate shakes at the old Skyline Restaurant.

He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Southwest Indian Mission primarily to the Hopi people, where he developed genuine love and respect for his Lamanite brothers and sisters.

Edward obtained a bachelor of arts in history from the University of Utah and soon thereafter followed with a degree of law from the S.J. Quinney College of Law at the University of Utah. He served his community as the Tooele County Attorney, Third Circuit Court Judge for Tooele County and a district court judge for the State of Utah. During his career and service to his community he earned the nickname “The Judge” as he was fair and equal in the administration of the law, without corruption, favor, greed or prejudice.

He loved serving as first counselor to the stake president in the Grantsville West Stake, bishop of the Grantsville 7th Ward and many years on the high council for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His ancestors were of great importance to him and he loved collecting and preserving genealogy. Serving his fellowmen and responding to the needs of others brought him great happiness.

Edward loved his family and their home. He took great pride in his wife Karen, and their children, Shane, Juli and Alexis. He spent many hours tending to the beauty of their surroundings and enjoyed farming and beautifying the land. He was a great support to his family in all their endeavors and was always ready and willing to help. He took great pleasure in welcoming people to his home and was proud to support the young athletes in Grantsville little league football and baseball as they used “Watson Field” to hold practices and scrimmages. His life truly blessed the lives of others.

He was preceded in death by his father, Marion “K.T.” Watson; and mother, Florence Anderson Watson. He is survived by his wife, Karen; children, Shane (Cari) Watson, Juli (Justin) Woodward, Alexis (Shanz) Leonelli; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; Elaine (Myris) Orr, Linda Watson; five nieces; and two nephews.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 16, at noon, at the Grantsville 7th Ward, 415 W. Apple St., Grantsville. A viewing will be held Friday evening at the Watson Family Home, 82 S. West St., from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday a viewing will be in the ward Relief Society room from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. prior to the funeral. Burial will follow at the Grantsville City Cemetery. Arrangements in care of Dalton-Hoopes Funeral Home, 435-884-3031. Online condolences and memories may be shared at daltonhoopes.com.