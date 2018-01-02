Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

January 2, 2018
Edward Allen Kilby

Obit Edward Allen KilbyJune 28, 1968 –
Dec. 29, 2017

Edward Allen Kilby is survived by spouse Rosalee (Parker) Kilby, children: Courtney Marie (Kilby) Mascarenas and husband Tyson Mascarenas, Nathan Edward Kilby, Austin Zachary Kilby; grandchildren: Kenichi Aiden Mascarenas and Takaida James Mascarenas.

He was a great husband, father, grandfather, soldier and friend.

Viewings will be Wednesday, Jan. 3, from 5-7 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 4, at 8 a.m. at the church located at 150 W. Utah Ave (200 north) Tooele, Utah. Funeral services will follow the Thursday viewing. A graveside service and burial will be at Cortez, Colorado at 10 a.m. Saturday,  Jan. 6.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Primary Children’s Hospital or the Wounded Warrior Project.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top