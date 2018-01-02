June 28, 1968 –

Dec. 29, 2017

Edward Allen Kilby is survived by spouse Rosalee (Parker) Kilby, children: Courtney Marie (Kilby) Mascarenas and husband Tyson Mascarenas, Nathan Edward Kilby, Austin Zachary Kilby; grandchildren: Kenichi Aiden Mascarenas and Takaida James Mascarenas.

He was a great husband, father, grandfather, soldier and friend.

Viewings will be Wednesday, Jan. 3, from 5-7 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 4, at 8 a.m. at the church located at 150 W. Utah Ave (200 north) Tooele, Utah. Funeral services will follow the Thursday viewing. A graveside service and burial will be at Cortez, Colorado at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 6.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Primary Children’s Hospital or the Wounded Warrior Project.