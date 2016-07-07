Edward J. Simonich

Dear Dad,

I would like to take this opportunity to remind you of your manners. Generally when you make plans with someone, it is polite to inform them you have other intentions. I, for one, had not expected you to pass away on July 4, 2016, at your home and had no plans to write your obituary. Maybe with a little more notice, I would know better what to say.

Dad, I miss you. I miss your stories about how you were born to Mike and Kathryn Long Simonich on Jan. 25, 1957, as the fourth of six boys raised in Tooele, Utah. I miss hearing of the challenge they faced keeping six boys out of trouble. There were casualties — an innocent babysitter tied to a clothes line pole, peers subjected to the wrath of the Broadway Bombers, and a brother or two caught in a failed attempt to tunnel under an irrigation canal. I guess they were successful though, because you graduated from Tooele High School and earned a horticulture degree from Utah State University.

I miss my teacher. Between your time working as the houseplant manager at Engh Floral, propagator at Native Plants, and nearly 30 years as grower and co-owner of Progressive Plants, I don’t know many with as much knowledge or passion for plants as you.

I miss my friend — the one who enjoyed beating me in a tennis match as much as recounting his adventures in horseback riding (or falling off). The one who could claim to hate cats, but would still buy food for the strays every week.

I’ll make you a deal. While you are gone, I’m going to try to forgive you for the fact that I know more about the Beach Boys than anyone my age should, that I still feel shock at discovering John Wayne was not actually a member of our family, and for telling that stupid flying purple pope joke — and no, it did not get any funnier the more you told it — as long as you remember how much I love you.

There are many people here who care for you and will miss you too. Your brothers Pat (Sue), Bill (Cheryl), Mark (Sandy), ex-wife Janet, Tim and Jim (Lori); nephews and nieces Greg, Jeff, Kate, Melissa, Daniel, Jake and Samantha; your incredible friend Julie and all others whose lives you touched.

We will be holding a graveside service at Tooele Cemetery, 361 S. 100 East in Tooele on Saturday, July 9 at 11 a.m. for those who wish to join us as you embark on your next journey. I hope you can be there. Laku Noc, Eddie Basketti. All my love, Lacey.