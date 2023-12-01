Edward Lee Tompkins, also known as Ted, passed away Nov. 22, 2023, in Tooele Utah. He was born July 25, 1941, in Coldwater, Michigan, to Lee William and Hazel (Stickan) Tompkins. Ted was a loving and compassionate individual who found joy in connecting with others and lending a helping hand to those in need.

In 1963, Ted married Judy Sherburne and they had two children Robin and Brent. They divorced in 1991. In 1992 Ted married Lucille (Zarmstorf) Sechrist. Lucille’s children Jenine and Kurt became part of his blended family.

In his early years, Ted attended a one-room country school and later graduated from Coldwater Community High School. He continued working alongside his father on the family farm. He began his employment with Coldwater Community Schools, where he remained employed until his retirement in 2003.

Ted took great pride in caring for his yard and garden, always ensuring they were in pristine condition. He also had a kind heart for his neighbors, readily offering his assistance whenever needed.

First Lutheran Church in Tooele, Utah, held a special place in Ted’s heart as his place of worship.

Ted is survived by his beloved wife Lucille; and children Robin (Ron) Van Harn, Brent (Melissa) Tompkins, Jenine (Randy) Wood, and Kurt (Leanna) Sechrist. He was a proud grandfather to Meghan, Nolan and Collin Tompkins; Caleb and Andrew Wood; Chloe and Alexis Hurst. Ted was preceded in death by his sisters Norma Reeves, Joyce Heller, and Evelyn Kelsey.

Ted will be remembered for his unwavering love for his family, his dedication to his work, and his kind and helpful nature. His presence will be deeply missed, but his memory will forever be cherished by those who had the privilege of knowing him.

The family would like to thank Canyon Hospice for the compassionate care given to Ted.

In accordance with Ted’s wishes, private family services have been held.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at daltonhoopes.com