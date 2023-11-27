Efraim Gabriel Carreon affectionally known as “Gabe” passed away Nov. 20, 2023, at the age of 12 in Grantsville, Utah. He was born Dec. 11, 2010, in Salt Lake City to his loving parents Efraim and Britey Carreon. Efraim will forever be remembered as a son, brother, grandson, and friend.

Efraim was an incredibly smart and loving young boy who cared deeply for those around him. He had a determined spirit and always accomplished his goals with good success. Efraim’s adventurous nature led him to enjoy riding dirt bikes and spending quality time repairing it along side his father. He also found joy in playing games and cards with his family, as well as having bonfires with his friends in the back field. He also enjoyed the time spent with teachers and friends of his school in Grantsville. Efraim’s favorite pastime was going on adventures with his friends and family, creating memories that will be cherished forever. He was known for being fun, kind, respectful, talented, and he always made those around him feel good.

Efraim leaves behind a lasting legacy of love and kindness. He will be deeply missed by his parents Efraim and Britey Carreon, as well as his two big sisters Kiara and Savanna Carreon. His memory will be cherished by extended family and friends.

A viewing will be held Wednesday, Nov. 29, from 5 to 8 p.m., at The Barn at Allen’s Farm, 867 N. Hale St., Grantsville, Utah. It will be an opportunity for all who knew and loved Efraim to pay their respects and honor his life.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to support the Carreon family during this difficult time. Donations can be made to the following charitable links: gofund.me/be9f2349 and venmo.com/u/Britey-Carreon.