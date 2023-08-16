To go with the new school year, Tooele County School District has a new online payment system.

e~Funds for Schools is the school district’s new payment processor. It will be used to pay for all school fees including meals. The e~Funds replaces all online payment processors that were previously used.

School district officials said that parts will find e~Funds easy to use with a variety of options for parents and guardians that want to make payments for school related costs online.

“e~Funds for schools essentially integrates two previous systems into one cohesive platform,” said Lark Reynolds, Tooele County School District business administrator. “We are excited to introduce this enhanced and streamlined process, designed to help families efficiently navigate the payment of school fees and lunch balances.”

School fees and meal payments can be electronically withdrawn from checking accounts or charged to a card. Parents also have the option to set up automatic and recurring payments.

Parents are in full control of their account. They can make a payment at any time that is convenient for them. Payments will only be allowed with authorization through the secure payment system.

Each time a payment is processed, the parent will receive an email notification informing them of the student’s name, the purpose of the payment, and the amount of the item.

e~Funds for Schools electronic payment service is provided to the school district by a third-party service provider. The District does not request or keep records of checking or credit card account information. e~Funds is secure and uses industry standard-data encryption.

The school district will no longer use My School Fees or Pay School Central. Parents that would like to continue using automatic payments, will need to create an account with e-Funds and set up a new payment schedule.

For more information see www.tooeleschools.org/families/school-fees.