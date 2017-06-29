Eight contestants will vie for Miss Grantsville on Monday

Eight young women will vie for the Miss Grantsville City crown at Grantsville High School’s auditorium Monday night.

The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the scholarship pageant will begin at 6 p.m.

The following biographies, provided by the pageant, are in alphabetical order.

Mckenzy Black is the daughter of Annette and the late Matthew Black. She is 18 years old. Mckenzy recently graduated from high school, where she participated in swimming, softball, soccer and track and field. She was the senior class historian at Grantsville High School. She plans to attend Southern Utah University in the fall and hopes to graduate with a master’s degree in chemistry, then go to the University of Utah for pharmacy school.

Halle Cartwright is the daughter of Joe and Lori Cartwright. She is 16 years old and the youngest of four children. Halle is a senior at Grantsville High School. She has participated in public speaking, debate, theatre and dancing. She feels that her greatest achievement is getting through the ACT. Halle plans to attend college and earn a bachelor’s degree in political science or computer technology.

Makylee Cloward is the daughter of Jodi and Sterling Cloward. She is 18 years old and the youngest of four children. Makylee loves to dance. During her junior and senior years at Grantsville High School, she was the captain of the Larietts drill team and as a senior she was the president of the high school dance company. She enjoys teaching dance to help kids achieve their goals. Makylee’s future plans are to attended Utah Valley University to study business, with a minor in dance. She one day hopes to have a dance studio of her own.

Vivienne Mathews is the daughter of Jason and Jenny Mathews. She is 16 years old and loves to draw, act and fish with her dad. Vivienne is a junior at Grantsville High School. She is the captain of the junior drill team and loves ballroom. After high school she plans to attend college, go on an LDS mission, work at her dream job and raise a family.

Mackenzie Toone is the daughter of Kyle and Kathy Toone. She is 15 years old and a junior at Grantsville High School. Mackenzie is the fourth of nine children. She loves to dance and serves as GHS’s drill mistress. Mackenzie plans to serve an LDS mission and attend college with a double major in pre-med and dance. In her spare time, she likes to hike. She loves to accomplish hard things and feels that it is important to stay strong no matter what life throws at you.

Emma Walker is the daughter of Shane and Jennifer Walker. She is 15 years old and the second oldest of five children. Emma hopes to attend Brigham Young University and major in communications. She is involved in theatre. Emma loves to meet and interact with others and she loves her family. She won second place at state theatre and enjoys arial silks.

Shelice Warr is the daughter of Marvin and Norma Warr. She is 17 years old and is the youngest of two children. She is a 2017 graduate, earning her diploma as a junior from Grantsville High School. She plans to major in theatre and minor in psychology at the University of Utah. Shelice is involved in theatre and volunteers at Primary Children’s Hospital as a Kids’ Crew member. She enjoys acting, hiking and enjoying nature. Shelice loves to make people smile and hopes to make a difference.

Kylee Wheeler is the daughter of Doug and Diane Hadley. She is 18 years old and the second oldest of eight children. Kylee is a 2017 graduate of Grantsville High School. She participated in Key Club, serving two years as historian. She also participated in band for four years, and served as band president last year. In addition to these activities, Kylee enjoys being outdoors, swimming and hiking. In the future, she plans to attend Southern Utah University to pursue a music education major.