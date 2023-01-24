Elaine Whitehouse Allen died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. She was born Jan. 21, 1927, in Tooele, Utah, to Alice Price and Stanley Whitehouse. They lived in Pine Canyon until age 5. She was a member of the LDS Church where she served in various church callings. She was a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers in the Betsy Bowen Camp.

She married Earl Ostler Christiansen in 1943, they were later divorced in 1959. She then married Thomas Robert Allen on Dec. 14, 1962, in Clovis, California. The couple then moved to Oakland, California, followed by Alameda, California, where Elaine worked at the Alameda naval air station. They then moved to Fremont, California, where Elaine worked at Moffett airfield. They finally settled in Tooele, Utah, in Sept. 1979. Elaine worked as a secretary at several different places in California and at the Tooele Army Depot, where she retired in Nov. 1990. Elaine enjoyed teaching school and did so until the age of 80. She loved to knit, crochet, water ski, and line dance.

Preceding her in death are her parents Stanley and Alice Whitehouse, husband Tom, daughter Linda Elaine Liberman, son Jay Dee Christiansen, and sister Amy and Ab Nelson, stepson Thomas Robert Allen Jr., and brother Stanley (Bud) Jr.

She is survived by daughter Sandra Lee Murphy and John of Corvallis, Oregon; son Kevin Christiansen of Fresno, California; step-daughter Marsha Allen of Sonoma, California; sister Carol Graft of Tooele, Utah; brothers Allen, Ann Whitehouse and Bob Whitehouse of Tooele.

A visitation will be held Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., with funeral services directly following at 11 a.m., at Tate Mortuary, 110 S. Main St., Tooele, Utah.