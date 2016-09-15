Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

September 15, 2016
Elder Kieson Stewart

Missionary Elder Kieson StewartElder Kieson Stewart, son of Kim and Alma Stewart, has recently returned home from the California Ventura Mission. He will be speaking in the 17th Ward sacrament meeting at 132 N. 570 East in Tooele on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 11 a.m.

