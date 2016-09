Elder Samuel Pankratz recently returned home after successfully completing a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in the Perú Lima Mission. Elder Pankratz will speak Sunday, Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. in the Eastridge Ward sacrament meeting at the Tooele East Stake Center, 752 N. 520 East. Elder Pankratz is the son of Bryant and Stacey Pankratz.