November 1, 2018
Election causes publication date change

Next Tuesday’s edition of the Tooele Transcript Bulletin will be published and delivered early next Wednesday morning to provide readers with Election Day coverage.

Readers whose residences have porches or entranceways are asked to keep an exterior light on to help carriers making deliveries in the dark.

Deadlines for community news, classifieds, public notices and display advertising for next Tuesday’s edition are not affected by the publication change.

Normal publication and delivery schedule will resume with next Thursday’s edition.

