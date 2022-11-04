Election Day morning sky will display a lunar eclipse

Casting a vote in person may not be the only reason to get up before the sun rises on Election Day.

Tuesday morning, Nov. 8, Utahns will be able to observe a total eclipse of the moon, according to Patrick Wiggins, National Aeronautics and Space Administration Jet Propulsion Laboratory ambassador to Utah and Stansbury Park resident.

“Unlike the eclipse last May where much of the eclipse happened when the moon was low in the sky and hard for some to see, Tuesday’s eclipse will happen when the moon is high in the sky making for a great view for all of Utah,” Wiggins said.

The eclipse will start at 2:09 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 with the moon high in the southwest sky and proceed to a total eclipse of the moon starting at 3:16 a.m. with the moon half way up the southwest sky. Maximum eclipse will be reached at 3:59 a.m. with the total eclipse ending as a partial eclipse returns at 4:41 a.m. The partial eclipse will end at 5:49 a.m.

Since totality will happen during the darkest part of the night, those who observe away from light polluted areas will almost certainly be treated to the colors usually associated with total lunar eclipses, according to Wiggins.

Eclipses of the moon happen when the moon passes into the shadow of the Earth.

Unlike eclipses of the sun that require special viewing equipment, eclipses of the moon are safe to observe with no special equipment and require nothing more than a desire to look — and clear skies.

The next total eclipse of the moon visible from Utah will not happen until 2025. However, partial eclipses of the sun will be visible from Utah in October 2023 in April 2024. The next total solar eclipse visible from the Beehive State will not occur until 2045, according to Wiggins.