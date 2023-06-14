Election Days to change, one-time change to primary ballot postmark requirement

Gov. Spencer Cox and state legislative leadership have come to a consensus on a schedule for the special election to replace Congressman Chris Stewart.

Rep. Chris Stewart submitted an irrevocable letter of resignation to Gov. Spencer Cox on June 6, 2023, stating his final day of service will be Sept. 15, 2023. Stewart represents Utah’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes Tooele County. His resignation letter triggered a process for a special election to replace him.

The state Legislature was scheduled to meet in a special session at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14. They were expected to approve a modified election calendar for 2023 to accommodate the special election to replace Stewart. The changes in election dates will affect the entire state, not just the 2nd Congressional District.

The proposed change will move the primary election statewide from Aug. 15 to Sept. 5, 2023, and the general election from Nov. 5 to Nov. 21, 2023.

The Sept. 5 primary date creates a unique challenge that will call for a one-time change in election rules.

The 2023 election will be conducted by mail-in ballot. Election code requires ballots returned by mail to be postmarked by the day before the election. However, the day before the primary election, Monday, Sept. 4, is a federal holiday — Labor Day — and post offices will be closed. For the Sept. 5, 2023 primary, ballots may be postmarked on Election Day and still be valid. This change is only applicable to the Sept. 5, 2023 primary. For the November 2023 general election, ballots returned by mail will be required to be postmarked by the day before the election.

Ballots may also be returned to one of the secure ballot drop box locations in Tooele County or in person at the County Clerk’s Office until the close of the election on the primary and general Election Day.