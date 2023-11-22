Maloy leads in Tooele County and in District 2 total ♦

The Tooele County Clerk and her election staff stopped counting ballots on Election Night at 11 p.m.

The unofficial results reported on Election Night do not include about 650 ballots in the clerk’s office that remain to be counted, along with ballots to be adjudicated, cured, and provisional ballots to be fixed along with valid ballots that will arrive in the mail.

Election results become official after they are approved by the canvassing board, which is usually the legislative body of the elective office. The canvass normally takes place approximately two weeks after the election.

Election Night results for U.S. House District 2 showed Republican Celeste Maloy with a strong lead over her Democrat opponent, Kathleen Riebe, 76,798 to 44,717.

If that lead holds, Maloy, a former staff member for Congressman Chris Stewart, will complete Stewart’s term in Congress.

Maloy will be the fifth woman to represent Utah in the U.S. House of Representatives and one of 26 women in the current U.S. House out of 435 members.

The Transcript Bulletin will update the vote count as new totals become available.